Global Palletizer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Palletizer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Palletizer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A palletizer or palletiser is a machine which provides automatic means for stacking cases of goods or products onto a pallet.

Manually placing boxes on pallets can be time consuming and expensive; it can also put unusual stress on workers. The first mechanized palletizer was designed, built, and installed in 1948 by a company formerly known as Lamson Corp. There are specific types of palletizers including the row-forming which were introduced in the early 1950s. In row-forming palletizing applications loads are arranged on a row forming area and then moved onto a different area where layer forming takes place. This process repeats until a full layer of goods and products are configured to be placed on a pallet.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Palletizing Machine industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Palletizing Machine industry, the current demand for Palletizing Machine product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Palletizing Machine products on the market do not sell well, Palletizing Machine’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Palletizing Machine industry, low-end product has excess capacity.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Palletizer Market

In 2019, the global Palletizer market size was US$ 874 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1209.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Palletizer Scope and Market Size

Palletizer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Palletizer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Palletizer market is segmented into

Traditional Palletizer

Robotic Palletizer

Cartesian Palletizer

Mixed palletizing

Segment by Application, the Palletizer market is segmented into

Bottle Palletizer

Bag Palletizer

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Palletizer Market Share Analysis

Palletizer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Palletizer product introduction, recent developments, Palletizer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

FUNAC

Fujiyusoki

ABB

KUKA

Yaskawa

NACHI

TopTier

A-B-C Packaging

Kawasaki

Columbia

Hartness (ITW)

C&D Skilled Robotics

Möllers

Brenton

Triowin

SIASUN

BOSHI

GSK

ESTUN

LIMA

YOUNGSUN

REITRON

