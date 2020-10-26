Global Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor market is an outboard electric propulsion motor to provide more powers to boat.
In recent years, Europe has dominated the market, followed by China and North America area.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor Market
In 2019, the global Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor market size was US$ 50 million and it is expected to reach US$ 92 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor Scope and Market Size
Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor market is segmented into
Low Power (Below 10 HP)
Medium Power (10-35 HP)
Large Power (Above 35 HP)
Medium power outboard electric propulsion motor has the most market share in recent years.
Segment by Application, the Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor market is segmented into
Civil Entertainment
Municipal Application
Commercial Application
Other
The vast majority of outboard electric propulsion motor’s consumption is for civil entertainment.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor Market Share Analysis
Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor product introduction, recent developments, Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Torqeedo
AquaWatt
Elco Motor Yachts
Aquamot
Ray Electric Outboards
Suzhou Parsun Power
ePropulsion Technology
…
