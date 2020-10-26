Global Industrial Remote Control Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Remote Control market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Remote Control market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Radio control (often abbreviated to R/C or simply RC) is the use of radio signals to remotely control a device. Radio control is used for control of model vehicles from a hand-held radio transmitter.

In the industry, HBC-radiomatic profits most in 2019 and recent years, while Cattron and Scanreco ranked 2 and 3. The market share for the top three players are 13.7%, 10.4% and 7.3% in 2019. The gap of market share is keep on enlarging due to different strategy.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Remote Control Market

In 2019, the global Industrial Remote Control market size was US$ 661.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1019.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Industrial Remote Control Scope and Market Size

Industrial Remote Control market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Remote Control market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Industrial Remote Control market is segmented into

Wireless Remote Control

Corded Remote Control

Wireless remote control is the main type for remote control, and it reached over 92% of global market share in 2019.

Segment by Application, the Industrial Remote Control market is segmented into

Industrials

Mining

Oil & Gas

Ports & Maritime

Others

By applied industry, industrials is the largest segment, with market share of about 44% in 2019.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Remote Control Market Share Analysis

Industrial Remote Control market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Remote Control product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Remote Control sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

HBC-radiomatic

Cattron

Scanreco

Conductix-Wampfler

Autec Srl

Allgon

Magnetek

Cavotec

Danfoss

IMET s.r.l

NBB Controls + Components GmbH

ABITRON Germany GmbH

Hetronic, Inc.

ITOWA

Hysea Industrial Communications

