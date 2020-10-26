Global High-Speed Disperser Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global High-Speed Disperser market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global High-Speed Disperser market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The high-speed disperser, previously called the high-speed dissolver, is a standard workhorse in the coatings industry. An economical and relatively simple piece of mixing equipment, its primary purpose is to incorporate powders into liquid and break down loose agglomerates to produce an acceptable level of dispersion prior to milling.
The industry’s leading manufacturers are Netzsch, IKA and Primix Corporation, which accounted for 25.27%, 10.69% and 7.66% of revenues in 2019, respectively. By region, Europe has the highest share of income, reaching 30.56% in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global High-Speed Disperser Market
In 2019, the global High-Speed Disperser market size was US$ 135.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 169.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.
Global High-Speed Disperser Scope and Market Size
High-Speed Disperser market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-Speed Disperser market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the High-Speed Disperser market is segmented into
Electromagnetic Speed-regulating
Frequency Control
Anti-Explosion Frequency Control
Others
By type, frequency control has the highest revenue share, reaching 41.5% in 2019.
Segment by Application, the High-Speed Disperser market is segmented into
Laboratory
Industrial
According to the application, the consumption proportion of the laboratory is the highest, reaching 53.21% in 2019.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and High-Speed Disperser Market Share Analysis
High-Speed Disperser market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, High-Speed Disperser product introduction, recent developments, High-Speed Disperser sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Netzsch
IKA
Primix Corporation
FLUKO
Ross
VMA-Getzmann
Max mixer
MorehouseCowles
Hockmeyer
Tonghui
Greaves
SIEHE Industry
Reynolds Industries
NanTong Hennly
Tipco Engineering
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-high-speed-disperser-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
