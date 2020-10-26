Global High Power Lasers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global High Power Lasers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global High Power Lasers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

High power lasers is a device that emits light through a process of optical amplification based on the stimulated emission of electromagnetic radiation. While in industrial applications refers to laser power with above 1000 watts.

The high power lasers industry concentration is relative high; there are three mainly manufacturers in the world, and the products mainly from Germany and USA.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in United States and Germany. The manufacturers in the USA and Europe have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Trumpf have relative higher level of product’s quality. IPG has become as a global leader.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global High Power Lasers Market

In 2019, the global High Power Lasers market size was US$ 1880.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3015 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026.

Global High Power Lasers Scope and Market Size

High Power Lasers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Power Lasers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the High Power Lasers market is segmented into

CO2 Lasers

Solid-State Lasers

Fiber Lasers

Segment by Application, the High Power Lasers market is segmented into

Cutting

Welding

Drilling

Surface Treatment

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and High Power Lasers Market Share Analysis

High Power Lasers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, High Power Lasers product introduction, recent developments, High Power Lasers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

IPG Photonics

TRUMPF

Rofin

Coherent

nLIGHT

Prima

FANUC

Lumentum

Bystronic Laser

Wuhan Raycus

Han’s Laser

