Global High Frequency Induction Heating Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global High Frequency Induction Heating Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global High Frequency Induction Heating Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
High Frequency Induction Heating Machine is a machine used for heating an electrically conducting object by high frequency electromagnetic induction.
Inductotherm Group, Denki Kogyo and EFD Induction, the industry’s leading manufacturers, accounted for 15.28 percent, 13.44 percent and 12.48 percent of 2019 revenue.
In 2019, the global High Frequency Induction Heating Machine market size was US$ 338 million and it is expected to reach US$ 431.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.
High Frequency Induction Heating Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Frequency Induction Heating Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the High Frequency Induction Heating Machine market is segmented into
Stationary
Portable
Segment by Application, the High Frequency Induction Heating Machine market is segmented into
Heating
Heat Treatment
Welding
Annealing
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and High Frequency Induction Heating Machine Market Share Analysis
High Frequency Induction Heating Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, High Frequency Induction Heating Machine product introduction, recent developments, High Frequency Induction Heating Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Inductotherm Group
Denki Kogyo
EFD Induction
GH Group
Ajax Tocco
SPC Electronics
EMAG Eldec
President Honor Industries
Dai-ichi High Frequency
HF ENERGY
Nippon Avionics Co.,Ltd.
Satra International
Shenzhen Shuangping
Baoding Sifang Sanyi Electric
Jinlai Electromechanical
Taizhou Hongri
HLQ Induction Equipment
Tianjin Tiangao
Zhangjiagang Jinda
Dongguan Hengxin
