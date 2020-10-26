Global Gas Chromatography (GC) and Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Gas Chromatography (GC) and Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Gas Chromatography (GC) and Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Gas chromatography (GC) is a common type of chromatography used in analytical chemistry for separating and analyzing compounds that can be vaporized without decomposition.

China’s market share of production is over 25%, ranking third in the world, and will continue to grow in the near future.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Gas Chromatography (GC) and Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) Market

In 2019, the global Gas Chromatography (GC) and Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) market size was US$ 1390.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1924.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Gas Chromatography (GC) and Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) Scope and Market Size

Gas Chromatography (GC) and Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gas Chromatography (GC) and Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Gas Chromatography (GC) and Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) market is segmented into

Gas Chromatography

Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry

In 2018, gas chromatography accounted for a major sale market share of over 94%.

Segment by Application, the Gas Chromatography (GC) and Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) market is segmented into

Medical

Government Department

Industry

Others

Meidcal was the most widely used area which took up near 33% of the global total consumption in 2018.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Gas Chromatography (GC) and Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) Market Share Analysis

Gas Chromatography (GC) and Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Gas Chromatography (GC) and Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) product introduction, recent developments, Gas Chromatography (GC) and Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Agilent Technology

Shimadzu

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bruker

Techcomp

LECO

Fuli Instruments

Beifenruili

