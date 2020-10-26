Global Gantry/Cartesian Robots Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Gantry/Cartesian Robots market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Gantry/Cartesian Robots market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Gantry/Cartesian Robots are mechatronic devices that use motors and linear actuators to position a tool. They make linear movements in three axes, X, Y, and Z.

The basic form of a cartesian robot consists of three “arms.” Each arm can move only along a two dimensional axis — it can only move backward or forwards or, if the arm is vertical, up or down. Each arm is at a right angle to the other two, though, which allows the robot to utilize the motions of all three arms to reach various points in a three-dimensional space. These arms can vary tremendously in size, depending on the purpose of the robot. In some particularly large designs, the horizontal arm will have support on both ends. This is called a gantry robot.

Gudel is the world leading player in global Gantry/Cartesian Robotss market with the market share of 18%, in terms of revenue, and followed by IAI, Parker, Fibro, BAHR, BOSCH Rexroth, PROMOT, Martin Lord, YAMAHA, MOTEC, Ston Group and LEADING.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese Gantry/Cartesian Robots market demand is exuberant, provide a good opportunity for the development of Gantry/Cartesian Robots market and technology. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this areas, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Gantry/Cartesian Robots Market

In 2019, the global Gantry/Cartesian Robots market size was US$ 1970.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3818.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Gantry/Cartesian Robots Scope and Market Size

Gantry/Cartesian Robots market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gantry/Cartesian Robots market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Gantry/Cartesian Robots market is segmented into

XY-X Series

2X-Y-Z Series

2X-2Y-Z Series

Segment by Application, the Gantry/Cartesian Robots market is segmented into

Loading & Unloading Workpiece

Palletizing & Handling

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Gantry/Cartesian Robots Market Share Analysis

Gantry/Cartesian Robots market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Gantry/Cartesian Robots product introduction, recent developments, Gantry/Cartesian Robots sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Gudel AG

IAI

Parker

Fibro

BAHR

BOSCH Rexroth

PROMOT

Martin Lord

YAMAHA

MOTEC

Ston Group

LEADING

