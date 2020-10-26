Global Electronic Massage Devices Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electronic Massage Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electronic Massage Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Electronic massage devices refers to the integration of traditional Chinese massage and high-tech devices. It developed a machine that can simulate the circulation of blood and help to bring oxygen-rich blood and nutrients to the muscles and other major organs of the body. Due to improper sleeping position and poor posture of work, more and more people are eager to reduce muscle tention and improve sleep quality. At the same time, electronic massage devices also saves time and money without therapist appointment.
The main producers in the industry are OGAWA, Inada, BODYFRIEND, etc., accounting for 4.66%, 4.25% and 3.16% of the revenue respectively. By region, China’s share of income in 2019 is the highest, at 70 percent.
In 2019, the global Electronic Massage Devices market size was US$ 15140 million and it is expected to reach US$ 32610 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2026.
Electronic Massage Devices market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Massage Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Electronic Massage Devices market is segmented into
Back Massager
Hand-Held Massager
Neck and Shoulder Massager
Leg and Foot Massager
Eye Care Massager
Massage Chair
Others
Massage chair accounted for the highest percentage of income by type, rising more than 43 percent in 2019.
Segment by Application, the Electronic Massage Devices market is segmented into
Commercial
Residential
Residential application is the most widely used in electronic massage devices, accounting for about 74.5% of the market share in 2019.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Electronic Massage Devices Market Share Analysis
Electronic Massage Devices market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electronic Massage Devices product introduction, recent developments, Electronic Massage Devices sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
OGAWA
Inada
BODYFRIEND
Panasonic
OSIM International
Rotai
Daito-THRIVE
HoMedics
Casada
Beurer
Human Touch
HealthmateForever
JSB Healthcare
