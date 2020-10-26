In this report, the Global Electronic Massage Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electronic Massage Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-electronic-massage-devices-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Electronic massage devices refers to the integration of traditional Chinese massage and high-tech devices. It developed a machine that can simulate the circulation of blood and help to bring oxygen-rich blood and nutrients to the muscles and other major organs of the body. Due to improper sleeping position and poor posture of work, more and more people are eager to reduce muscle tention and improve sleep quality. At the same time, electronic massage devices also saves time and money without therapist appointment.

The main producers in the industry are OGAWA, Inada, BODYFRIEND, etc., accounting for 4.66%, 4.25% and 3.16% of the revenue respectively. By region, China’s share of income in 2019 is the highest, at 70 percent.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronic Massage Devices Market

In 2019, the global Electronic Massage Devices market size was US$ 15140 million and it is expected to reach US$ 32610 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Electronic Massage Devices Scope and Market Size

Electronic Massage Devices market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Massage Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electronic Massage Devices market is segmented into

Back Massager

Hand-Held Massager

Neck and Shoulder Massager

Leg and Foot Massager

Eye Care Massager

Massage Chair

Others

Massage chair accounted for the highest percentage of income by type, rising more than 43 percent in 2019.

Segment by Application, the Electronic Massage Devices market is segmented into

Commercial

Residential

Residential application is the most widely used in electronic massage devices, accounting for about 74.5% of the market share in 2019.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Electronic Massage Devices Market Share Analysis

Electronic Massage Devices market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electronic Massage Devices product introduction, recent developments, Electronic Massage Devices sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

OGAWA

Inada

BODYFRIEND

Panasonic

OSIM International

Rotai

Daito-THRIVE

HoMedics

Casada

Beurer

Human Touch

HealthmateForever

JSB Healthcare

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-electronic-massage-devices-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: sales@crystalmarketreport.com

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com