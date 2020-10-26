Global Electric Actuator Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electric Actuator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Actuator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An electric actuator is powered by a motor that converts electrical energy into mechanical torque for moving or controlling a mechanism or system. The electrical energy is used to actuate equipment such as multi-turn valves. It is one of the cleanest and most readily available forms of actuator because it does not involve oil.

Electric actuators are sub-branch of actuators which also include hydraulic fluid pressure actuators, or pneumatic pressure actuators, etc.

The market segment by three types: Linear Electric Actuator, Multi-turn Electric Actuator and Quarter-turn Electric Actuator. The applications of Electric Actuator are Oil & Gas, General Industries, Chemical, Power and Other industries. Oil & Gas and General Industries are the main application, which accounts for about 56.51% of total consumption in 2017.

In 2019, the global Electric Actuator market size was US$ 2516.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3390.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

Electric Actuator market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Actuator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electric Actuator market is segmented into

Linear Electric Actuator

Multi-turn Electric Actuator

Quarter-turn Electric Actuator

Segment by Application, the Electric Actuator market is segmented into

Oil & Gas

General Industries

Chemical

Power

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Electric Actuator market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electric Actuator product introduction, recent developments, Electric Actuator sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

Rotork

Auma

Emerson

Flowserve

ABB

BERNARD

CDF

Xiang Long

Tefulong

Hengchun

Chuanyi Automation

SAIC

Raga

Aotuo Ke

Tomoe

PS Automation

Nihon Koso

KOEI

