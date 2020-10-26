Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Commercial Laundry Machinery market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Commercial Laundry Machinery market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Commercial laundry machinery is a kind of laundry machinery which is applied in commercial use. Different from household appliance, commercial laundry machinery is used in laundry home, factory, hotel and other commercial fields.

Due to the impact of economic crisis, commercial laundry machinery market developed slowly in recent years. However, with the recovery trend of economy, commercial laundry machinery market will keep growing. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the commercial laundry machinery industry, while from the demand side; the current demand for commercial laundry machinery is growing.

In 2019, the global Commercial Laundry Machinery market size was US$ 2419.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3045.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Commercial Laundry Machinery market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Laundry Machinery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Commercial Laundry Machinery market is segmented into

Commercial Washer

Commercial Dryer

Commercial Dry Cleaning Equipment

Other

Segment by Application, the Commercial Laundry Machinery market is segmented into

Hotel

Laundry Home

Hospital

School

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis

Commercial Laundry Machinery market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Commercial Laundry Machinery product introduction, recent developments, Commercial Laundry Machinery sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Kannegiesser

Jensen Group

Miele

Lavatec

Stahl

Satec

Bowe Textile Cleaning

VEGA systems

