Global Centerless Grinding Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Centerless grinding is a machining process that uses abrasive cutting to remove material from a work piece. Centerless grinding differs from centered grinding operations in that no spindle or fixture is used to locate and secure the work piece; the work piece is secured between two rotary grinding wheels, and the speed of their rotation relative to each other determines the rate at which material is removed from the work piece.

Centerless grinding is typically used in preference to other grinding processes for operations where many parts must be processed in a short time.

Centerless grinding uses purpose-built centerless grinding machines. Such a machine will always include the grinding wheel, regulating wheel, and some means of supporting a work piece. Modern machines involve computer numerical control to allow automation and improve precision. Grinding wheels are interchangeable, to allow for different grits and shapes. Machines designed to accommodate through-feed grinding operations will allow the angle of the regulating wheel to be adjusted, to accommodate parts of different sizes.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for centerless grinding machine in the regions of Japan and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced centerless grinding machine. Rapid industrialization, development of urbanization and stable rise in commercial activity, particularly with automobile, electronic, aerospace, construction machinery, medical will drive growth in Asia markets.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Centerless Grinding Machine Market

In 2019, the global Centerless Grinding Machine market size was US$ 6728.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9961 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Centerless Grinding Machine Scope and Market Size

Centerless Grinding Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Centerless Grinding Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Centerless Grinding Machine market is segmented into

Universal type

Special type

Precise type

Others

Segment by Application, the Centerless Grinding Machine market is segmented into

Automobile Industry

Aerospace Industry

Engineering Machinery Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Centerless Grinding Machine Market Share Analysis

Centerless Grinding Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Centerless Grinding Machine product introduction, recent developments, Centerless Grinding Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Schaudt Mikrosa

JUNKER

Danobat Group

Fives Group

KMT Precision Grinding

TGS

Cincinnati Machinery

Glebar

Royal Master

Acme Manufacturing

Koyo Machinery

Micron Machinery

Hanwha Machinery

Palmary Machinery

PARAGON MACHINERY

Jainnher Machine

Ohmiya Machinery

Guiyang Xianfeng

Wuxi Machine Tools

Henfux

Wuxi Yiji

Wuxi Huakang

