Global Canned Motor Pumps Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Canned Motor Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Canned Motor Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Canned Motor Pump is a centrifugal pump with hermetically sealed electric motor mounted on single shaft thus eliminating the requirement of mechanical seal or other sealing device. Entire rotating assembly is immersed in the liquid, and motor stator and rotor are isolated from the pumped liquid with corrosion resistant, non-magnetic liner and sleeve. A part of the pumped liquid is by-passed through the motor, for cooling of motor and lubricating the bearing.
The major players in the industry are Teikoku, Nikkiso-KSB and Kirloskar Brothers, with revenues accounting for 3.73%, 18.83% and 14.85% respectively in 2019. By region, China has the highest share of income, reaching 23.9 percent in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Canned Motor Pumps Market
In 2019, the global Canned Motor Pumps market size was US$ 1982.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2159.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Canned Motor Pumps Scope and Market Size
Canned Motor Pumps market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Canned Motor Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Canned Motor Pumps market is segmented into
Standard Basic Pumps
High Temperature Pumps
Reverse Circulation Pumps
Pumps for Liquid with High Melting Point
Multistage Pumps
Others
Segment by Application, the Canned Motor Pumps market is segmented into
HVAC Industry
Oil and Gas
Nuclear Energy Industry
Chemical Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Canned Motor Pumps Market Share Analysis
Canned Motor Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Canned Motor Pumps product introduction, recent developments, Canned Motor Pumps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Teikoku
Nikkiso-KSB
Kirloskar Brothers
HERMETIC-Pumpen
Dynamic Pumps
OPTIMEX
Zhejiang Dayuan
Shanghai East Pump
Dalian Huanyou
Chemmp
Shigme
Hayward Tyler
Curtiss-Wright
Harbin Electric Corporation
Hermag Pumps
GruppeRütschi
CRIS Hermetic Pumps
