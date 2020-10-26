In this report, the Global Air Handlers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Air Handlers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-air-handlers-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

An air handler, or air handling unit (often abbreviated to AHU), is a device used to regulate and circulate air as part of a heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe are the major market in the world with a combined more than 93% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Air Handlers Market

In 2019, the global Air Handlers market size was US$ 2713.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3299.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Air Handlers Scope and Market Size

Air Handlers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Handlers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Air Handlers market is segmented into

6,000-15,000 CMF

15000-30000 CMF

Above 30000 CMF

15000-30000 CMF type air handlers were the largest segment of air handlers , with a market share of 64% in 2018.

Segment by Application, the Air Handlers market is segmented into

Industrial

Commercial

Air handles holds an important share in terms of industial field, and accounts for 75% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Air Handlers Market Share Analysis

Air Handlers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Air Handlers product introduction, recent developments, Air Handlers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Daikin Industries

Johnson Controls

Trane

AL-KO

Carrier

Sinko

TICA

TROX

LG

EUROKLIMAT

Dunhan-Bush

Reznor HVAC

King Air

Munters

Nuaire

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-air-handlers-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Air Handlers market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Air Handlers markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Air Handlers Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Air Handlers market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Air Handlers market

Challenges to market growth for Global Air Handlers manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Air Handlers Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: sales@crystalmarketreport.com

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com