Global Air Handlers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Air Handlers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Air Handlers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An air handler, or air handling unit (often abbreviated to AHU), is a device used to regulate and circulate air as part of a heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe are the major market in the world with a combined more than 93% market share.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Air Handlers Market
In 2019, the global Air Handlers market size was US$ 2713.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3299.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Air Handlers Scope and Market Size
Air Handlers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Handlers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Air Handlers market is segmented into
6,000-15,000 CMF
15000-30000 CMF
Above 30000 CMF
15000-30000 CMF type air handlers were the largest segment of air handlers , with a market share of 64% in 2018.
Segment by Application, the Air Handlers market is segmented into
Industrial
Commercial
Air handles holds an important share in terms of industial field, and accounts for 75% of the market share.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Air Handlers Market Share Analysis
Air Handlers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Air Handlers product introduction, recent developments, Air Handlers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Daikin Industries
Johnson Controls
Trane
AL-KO
Carrier
Sinko
TICA
TROX
LG
EUROKLIMAT
Dunhan-Bush
Reznor HVAC
King Air
Munters
Nuaire
