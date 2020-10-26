Global Aerospace and Defense Steel Brake Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Aerospace and Defense Steel Brake market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Aerospace and Defense Steel Brake market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Aerospace & Defense Steel Brake is mounted in airplane wheel brake device, it is an important component which is usually used for takeoff, landing, gliding, turning and stopping the. It realizes brake and ensures the safety of a flight and is belonging to the consumable parts.

Major manufacturers in the industry include Honeywell, Meggitt, UTC Aerospace System, etc. In 2019, their revenues accounted for 40.68%, 23.81% and 10.20% respectively. By region, North America has the highest share of income, at about 36% in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aerospace and Defense Steel Brake Market

In 2019, the global Aerospace and Defense Steel Brake market size was US$ 504.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 365.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -4.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Aerospace and Defense Steel Brake Scope and Market Size

Aerospace and Defense Steel Brake market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aerospace and Defense Steel Brake market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Aerospace and Defense Steel Brake market is segmented into

Commercial Steel Brake

Military Steel Brake

Commercial steel brake is the dominated type, which accounting for about 90% sales share in 2019.

Segment by Application, the Aerospace and Defense Steel Brake market is segmented into

OEM

Aftermarket

Aftermarket holds an important share in terms of applications with a market share of over 84% in 2019.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Aerospace and Defense Steel Brake Market Share Analysis

Aerospace and Defense Steel Brake market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Aerospace and Defense Steel Brake product introduction, recent developments, Aerospace and Defense Steel Brake sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Honeywell

Meggitt

UTC Aerospace System

Xi’an Aviation Brake Technology

Parker Hannifin

Rubin Aviation Corporation JSC

Hunan Boyun New Materials

…

