Global Activated Carbon Filter Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Activated Carbon Filter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Activated Carbon Filter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Activated Carbon Filter is an equipment which uses a piece of activated carbon to remove contaminants and impurities, utilizing chemical adsorption.Each piece of carbon is designed to provide a large section of surface area, in order to allow contaminants the most possible exposure to the filter media. One pound (450 g) of activated carbon contains a surface area of approximately 100 acres (40 Hectares).
This carbon is generally activated with a positive charge and is designed to attract negatively charged water contaminants. Carbon filtering is commonly used for water purification, but is also used in air purifiers.
As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Activated Carbon Filter industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Activated Carbon Filter industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Activated Carbon Filter Market
In 2019, the global Activated Carbon Filter market size was US$ 177.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 230 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Activated Carbon Filter Scope and Market Size
Activated Carbon Filter market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Activated Carbon Filter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Activated Carbon Filter market is segmented into
Carbon Steel shell Activated Carbon Filter
Stainless Steel shell Activated Carbon Filter
Others
Segment by Application, the Activated Carbon Filter market is segmented into
Industrial Water Pollution Treatment
Drinking Water Purification
Food Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Other Applications
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Activated Carbon Filter Market Share Analysis
Activated Carbon Filter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Activated Carbon Filter product introduction, recent developments, Activated Carbon Filter sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
TIGG
Oxbow
Lenntech
WesTech
wolftechnik
Bionics
General Carbon
Aqua Clear
Ecologix
SERECO
Handok Clean Tech
CARBTROL
WaterProfessionals
Gloden Sun
Wuxi Fanyu
Zhongming Shiye
Xinkai Water
Hangzhou Kangqiang
Jingbao
Gongquan Water
