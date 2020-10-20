Global and China Ambient Temperature Recorder Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Ambient Temperature Recorder market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Ambient Temperature Recorder market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ambient temperature recorder can receive various types of DC current, voltage and resistance signals to realize the display, recording, limit monitoring, report generation, data of temperature, pressure, liquid level, flow rate, composition and force, moment, displacement and other physical quantities Functions such as communication, signal transmission, and traffic accumulation, with its rich display screen, flexible operation methods, and powerful recording, calculation, control, and management functions, have been widely used in various industries.

Segment by Type, the Ambient Temperature Recorder market is segmented into

3-Channel Temperature Data Logger

5-Channel Temperature Data Logger

Segment by Application, the Ambient Temperature Recorder market is segmented into

Industrial and Equipment Monitoring

Transportation Monitoring

Environmental Monitoring

Oil and Gas

Other

The key regions covered in the Ambient Temperature Recorder market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Flir Systems

Command Center

Lascar Electronics

Grant Instruments

CAS Dataloggers

ACR Systems

Omega Engineering

Cole-Parmer

Testo

