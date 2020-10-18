Global and China Hydrated Silicon Dioxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Hydrated Silicon Dioxide market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Hydrated Silicon Dioxide market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hydrated silica is also known as white carbon black, also known as light silica, the main component is silica, white amorphous powder (Figure 1), light and loose, soluble in caustic alkali and hydrofluoric acid, insoluble Used in water, solvents and acids (except hydrofluoric acid). High temperature resistance, non-combustible, odorless, odorless, with good electrical insulation. It does not decompose at high temperature, has high insulation, and has the characteristics of small particles, large specific surface area, and high structure. It is mainly used as an excellent light-colored reinforcing agent, lubricant and insulating material in the rubber industry. It can be prepared by reacting dilute sodium silicate solution with dilute hydrochloric acid.

Segment by Type, the Hydrated Silicon Dioxide market is segmented into

Granules

Powder

Segment by Application, the Hydrated Silicon Dioxide market is segmented into

Revitalizing Agents

Exfoliants Agents

Whitening

Anti-Caking Agents

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Hydrated Silicon Dioxide market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Hydrated Silicon Dioxide market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Hydrated Silicon Dioxide Market Share Analysis

Hydrated Silicon Dioxide market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Hydrated Silicon Dioxide business, the date to enter into the Hydrated Silicon Dioxide market, Hydrated Silicon Dioxide product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

PQ Corporation

Kobo Products

Evonik

Grace

Codif

BASF

Alban Muller International

Uniproma Chemical

Solvay

Kowa American Corporation (Kowa Group)

