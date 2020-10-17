Global Calendering Resins Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Calendering Resins market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Calendering Resins market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Flexible packaging is increasingly being used in major consumer brands. There is also some new introduction of products in the flexible packaging market such as vacuum pouches, high temperature retort pouches, and stand-up pouches, which has led to a change in global packaging trends. Addition of layers into the flexible packaging structure can lead to improvements in its functionality and economic viability. Flexible packaging products use over 70% less plastic than rigid packaging options and also acquire a small space on shelves during packaging. Lightweight characteristics of flexible packaging makes its recycling easier. Flexible packaging provides a wide range of presentation possibilities that enable the product manufacturer to increase the aesthetic appeal of the product and also enhance the product branding. This increases the inclination of product manufacturers towards the adoption of flexible packaging solutions over rigid packaging solutions.

Significant growth of the food & beverage industry will help drive the calendering resins (PET, PETG, and PVC) market over the forecast period. Consumers are more inclined towards the use of packaging films for food products. PVC, PET and PETG films are considered the most economic means for the packaging, protection and distribution of food products. Other properties of these packaging films include an improved shelf life, flexible packaging that is easy to store the products, reseal ability, no contamination, UV resistance, recyclable nature, shock resistance and low shrinkage tendency. These packaging films are also becoming the first choice of many food industries as these are considered more economical than any other packaging material. Other than food and beverages, the healthcare and medical segment is also expected to dominate the global calendering resins market with the increase in demand for flexible packaging plastic.

The global Calendering Resins market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Calendering Resins volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Calendering Resins market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Calendering Resins Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Calendering Resins Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Calendering Resins Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

PVC

PET

PETG

By Application:

Furniture And Furniture Trim

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Electronics & Electrical

Building & Construction

Healthcare And Medical

Others

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Calendering Resins market are:

Formosa Plastic

Eastman Chemical

SK Chemicals

Westlake Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Occidental Petroleum

SABIC

du Pont

Indorama Ventures Public

Reliance Industries

China National Chemical

Mexichem

LG

LOTTE CHEMICAL

Celanese

INOVYN CHLORVINYLS

Polyone

Covestro

Avery Dennison

Klöckner Pentaplast

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Calendering Resins market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

