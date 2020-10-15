Global Heat Transfer Plastic Film Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Heat Transfer Plastic Film market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Heat Transfer Plastic Film market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The thermal transfer film is a dielectric material of the thermal transfer process.

On the basis of product type, Heat Transfer PVC Vinyl represent the largest share of the worldwide Heat Transfer Paper and Vinyl market, with 40% share. In the applications, Textile Industry segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with 76% share of global market. China holds the major share in the market, with a share of 36%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Heat Transfer Plastic Film Market

The global Heat Transfer Plastic Film market size is projected to reach US$ 1699.2 million by 2026, from US$ 1316.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Heat Transfer Plastic Film Scope and Segment

Heat Transfer Plastic Film market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heat Transfer Plastic Film market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Stahls’ Inc

Chemica

Dae Ha Co. Ltd.

Avery Dennison Corp

Siser Srl

Hexis Corporation

Poli-Tape Group

MINSEO Co

Unimark Heat Transfer Co

SEF Textile

Advanced Display Materials

Neenah

Sappi Group

Hansol

Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech

Heat Transfer Plastic Film Breakdown Data by Type

Heat Transfer PU Vinyl

Heat Transfer PVC Vinyl

3D PU Heat Transfer Vinyl

Heat Transfer Paper

Heat Transfer Plastic Film Breakdown Data by Application

Textile Industry

Consumer Goods Packaging

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Heat Transfer Plastic Film market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Heat Transfer Plastic Film market report are North America, Europe, South Korea and China. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Heat Transfer Plastic Film Market Share Analysis

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

