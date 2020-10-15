Global Film Grade Polyester Chip Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Film Grade Polyester Chip market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Film Grade Polyester Chip market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
On the basis of product type, Common Film Grade Polyester represent the largest share of the worldwide Film Grade Polyester Chip market, with 71% share. In the applications, Packaging Film segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with 69% share of global market. China holds the major share in the market, with a share of 43%.Top 5 companies, including DuPont, SKC, Polyplex, Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre and BY Sanfame Group, are the leaders of the industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Film Grade Polyester Chip Market
The global Film Grade Polyester Chip market size is projected to reach US$ 1196.3 million by 2026, from US$ 849.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Film Grade Polyester Chip Scope and Segment
Film Grade Polyester Chip market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Film Grade Polyester Chip market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
DuPont
SKC
Polyplex
Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre
BY Sanfame Group
China National Petroleum Corporation
FSPG HI-TECH CO., LTD.
Zhuhai Yuhua Polyester Co., Ltd.
JIANGSU SHUANGXING COLOR PLASTIC NEW MATERIALS CO.,LTD
Film Grade Polyester Chip Breakdown Data by Type
Common Film Grade Polyester
Matt Film Grade Polyester
Capacitance Film Grade Polyester
Optical Film Grade Polyester
Others
Film Grade Polyester Chip Breakdown Data by Application
Packaging Film
Optical Film
BackBoard Firm of Solar PV
Polyester Film for Dry Film Photoresist
Architectural Polyester Film
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Film Grade Polyester Chip market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Film Grade Polyester Chip market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Film Grade Polyester Chip Market Share Analysis
