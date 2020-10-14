Global and United States 1, 4-Butane Sultone Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States 1, 4-Butane Sultone market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States 1, 4-Butane Sultone market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

1, 4-butane sultone is a sulfo-alkylating agent and has a weak carcinogenic activity. It is a six membered δ-sultone and a cyclic ester of 4-hydroxybutanesulfonic acid. It comes under heterocycles, sulfur & selenium compounds and, intermediates chemical category. 1, 4-butane sultone is also referred to as 1,2-Oxathiane 2,2-Dioxide; 1,4-Butane Sultone; NSC 71999; Butane Sultone; δ-Valerosultone; 4-Hydroxy-1-butanesulfonic Acid δ-Sultone; δ-Butane Sultone. 1, 4-butane sultone is clear colorless to yellowish transparent liquid. It works as an intermediate of the organic sulfonation agent

There has been a rapid growth in the use of 1, 4-butane sultone into the market. The 1, 4-butane sultone is been benefited from larger economies, such as Europe and the U.S. The electronics/electrical industry observed a slight growth in Europe, whereas demand in shipping construction has declined in Western Europe, for instance, in Scandinavia. However, the 1, 4-butane sultone holds a fair market share in the European market. The emerging economies, such as Asia, and the countries involved in exports are doing much better than others. In these emerging regions, the growth of 1, 4-butane sultone is observed mostly in the construction and automobile sector.

The global 1, 4-Butane Sultone market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global 1, 4-Butane Sultone Scope and Market Size

1, 4-Butane Sultone market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1, 4-Butane Sultone market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the 1, 4-Butane Sultone market is segmented into

Purity:Above 99%

Purity:Below 99%

Segment by Application, the 1, 4-Butane Sultone market is segmented into

Automobile

Electronics

Industrial

Pharmaceuticals

Military

Textile

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The 1, 4-Butane Sultone market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the 1, 4-Butane Sultone market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and 1, 4-Butane Sultone Market Share Analysis

1, 4-Butane Sultone market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in 1, 4-Butane Sultone business, the date to enter into the 1, 4-Butane Sultone market, 1, 4-Butane Sultone product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

B&S Group

HOPAX

Merck

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Charkit Chemical Company

