Global and Japan Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

THFA is a low cost, biodegradable solvent mainly used as a reactive diluent for epoxy resins and is a good solvent for many of the curative and catalysts used in epoxy formulations. THFA will accelerate the cure of Bisphenol, resins with either aliphatic or aromatic amine curative.

Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Scope and Market Size

Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical Grade

Chemical Grade

Industrial Grade

Others

Segment by Application, the Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market is segmented into

Stripping Formulations

Electronic Cleaner Formulations

Coatings, Dyes and Printing Ink

Epoxy Curing Agent

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Share Analysis

Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) business, the date to enter into the Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market, Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

BASF

Ashland

Avantium

Mitsubishi Chemical

DynaChem

Corbion

Penn A Kem LLC Company

Nova Molecular Technologies

Hongye Chemical

Sinochem Qingdao

EnvirOx LLC.

