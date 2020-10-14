Global and Japan Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hot melt adhesive (HMA), also known as hot glue, is a form of thermoplastic adhesive that is commonly sold as solid cylindrical sticks of various diameters designed to be applied using a hot glue gun. The gun uses a continuous-duty heating element to melt the plastic glue, which the user pushes through the gun either with a mechanical trigger mechanism on the gun, or with direct finger pressure. The glue squeezed out of the heated nozzle is initially hot enough to burn and even blister skin. The glue is tacky when hot, and solidifies in a few seconds to one minute. Hot melt adhesives can also be applied by dipping or spraying.

In industrial use, hot melt adhesives provide several advantages over solvent-based adhesives. Volatile organic compounds are reduced or eliminated, and the drying or curing step is eliminated. Hot melt adhesives have long shelf life and usually can be disposed of without special precautions. Some of the disadvantages involve thermal load of the substrate, limiting use to substrates not sensitive to higher temperatures, and loss of bond strength at higher temperatures, up to complete melting of the adhesive. This can be reduced by using a reactive adhesive that after solidifying undergoes further curing e.g., by moisture (e.g., reactive urethanes and silicones), or is cured by ultraviolet radiation. Some HMAs may not be resistant to chemical attacks and weathering. HMAs do not lose thickness during solidifying; solvent-based adhesives may lose up to 50-70% of layer thickness during drying.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) QYR Global and Japan market.

The global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market size is projected to reach US$ 11010 million by 2026, from US$ 7500 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Scope and Market Size

Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market is segmented into

EVA

SBC

MPO

APAO

Polyamides

Polyolefins

Polyurethanes

Segment by Application, the Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market is segmented into

Packaging Solutions

Nonwoven Hygiene Products

Furniture & Woodwork

Bookbinding

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Market Share Analysis

Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) business, the date to enter into the Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) market, Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

3M

Adhesive Direct

Adtek Malaysia

Arkema

Avery Dennison

Buhnen

Cherng Tay Technology

Daubert Chemical

Evans Adhesive

Hb Fuller

Helmitin Adhesives

Jowat

Klebchemie

Kms Adhesives

Sanyhot Adhesivos

Sealock

Sika

Tex Year Industries

Worthen Industries

