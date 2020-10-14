Global and Japan 1, 4-Butanediol Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan 1, 4-Butanediol market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan 1, 4-Butanediol market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

1,4-Butanediol is used industrially as a solvent and in the manufacture of some types of plastics, elastic fibers and polyurethanes. 2,3-Butanediol is a chemical compound with the molecular formula C4H10O2. It has three stereoisomers, all of which are colorless, viscous liquids. It occurs naturally upon the fermentation of sugarcane molasses. Applications include precursors to various plastics and pesticides.

In application, 1,4 Butanediol downstream is wide and recently 1,4 Butanediol has acquired increasing significance in various fields of THF, PBT, GBL, PU and others. Globally, the 1,4 Butanediol market is mainly driven by growing demand for THF which accounts for 52.38% global downstream consumption of 1,4 Butanediol in 2017.







The global 1, 4-Butanediol market size is projected to reach US$ 8876.2 million by 2026, from US$ 5694 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026.







1, 4-Butanediol market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1, 4-Butanediol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.







Segment by Type, the 1, 4-Butanediol market is segmented into



Reppe process



Davy process



Butadiene process



Propylene oxide process







Segment by Application, the 1, 4-Butanediol market is segmented into



Tetrahydrofuran (THF)



Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)



Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)



Polyurethanes (PU)



Others







Regional and Country-level Analysis



The 1, 4-Butanediol market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).



The key regions covered in the 1, 4-Butanediol market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.



The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.







Competitive Landscape and 1, 4-Butanediol Market Share Analysis



1, 4-Butanediol market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in 1, 4-Butanediol business, the date to enter into the 1, 4-Butanediol market, 1, 4-Butanediol product introduction, recent developments, etc.



The major vendors covered:



BASF



Dairen Chemical



Lyondellbasell



Ashland



Nanya Plastics Corporation



Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation



INVISTA



MarkorChem



Xinjiang Tianye



Changcheng Energy



Shanxi Sanwei Group



Shanxi BidiOu



Sichuan Tianhua



Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical



HNEC



