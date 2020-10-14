Global and China Dispersant Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Dispersant market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Dispersant market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A dispersant or a dispersing agent or a plasticizer or a superplasticizer is either a non-surface active polymer or a surface-active substance added to a suspension, usually a colloid, to improve the separation of particles and to prevent settling or clumping.

Dispersants have strong adaptability to the pigments or liquid surface.

Suspension

Colloid

Solution

Powder

Automotive

Construction

Detergents

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Pulp & Paper

Agricultures

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The key regions covered in the Dispersant market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

Altana

Arkema Group

Ashland

Basf

Chryso

Clariant

Croda International

Cytec Industries

Elementis

Emerald Performance Materials

Evonik Industries

Gruppo Chimico Dalton

King Industries

The Lubrizol

Meadwestvaco

Rudolf

DowDuPont

