Global and China Antifouling Agent Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

The antifouling agent utilizes its strong osmotic action, does not form a film on the surface layer, penetrates into the internal micropores, and forms a nanoscopic spherical crystalline curing layer, which can excellently prevent the entry of various water pollutants without affecting the color of the substrate. And permeability, to avoid the substrate caused by moisture retention inside the substrate lesions; dust and pollution can only float on the substrate surface, easy to clean. Waterproof and anti-fouling protection agent has strong penetration and plays a full protective role on the ground of buildings.

Fouling damages the body of the ship and decreases maneuverability which further leads to safety hazards. Therefore, coating shipping vessels with antifouling agents enhances not only the strength but also the overall performance of the vessels. These agents improve vessel performance by inhibiting the growth of sub-aquatic organisms on the underwater surfaces of the same. Commercial ships are generally coated with synthetic chemical compound paints. These chemical paints have adverse environmental effects. Rising ecological concerns are fuelling the need for biologically derived eco-friendly antifouling options. These may provide biomimetic and natural antifouling coatings. Biomimetics are expected to spur newer innovations in non-toxic options.

Antifouling Agent market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application.

Segment by Type, the Antifouling Agent market is segmented into

Organotin Compounds

Biocides

Copper

Segment by Application, the Antifouling Agent market is segmented into

Shipping Vessels

Drilling Rigs & Production Platform

Gas & Oil

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Antifouling Agent market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Antifouling Agent market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Antifouling Agent Market Share Analysis

Antifouling Agent market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Antifouling Agent business, the date to enter into the Antifouling Agent market, Antifouling Agent product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

PPG Industries

AkzoNobel

Sherwin-Williams

Jotun

Hempel

Advance Marine Coating

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

