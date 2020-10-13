Global Microbial Biosurfactants Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global Microbial Biosurfactants Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Microbial Biosurfactants Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Report Overview:

Biosurfactants can be defined as the surface-active biomolecules produced by microorganisms with wide-range of applications. In recent years, due to their unique properties like specificity, low toxicity and relative ease of preparation, these surface-active biomolecules have attracted wide interest. Due to their unique functional properties, biosurfactants were used in several industries including organic chemicals, petroleum, petrochemicals, mining, metallurgy (mainly bioleaching), agrochemicals, fertilizers, foods, beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and many others. They can be used as emulsifiers as well as demulsifiers, wetting agents, foaming agents, spreading agents, functional food ingredients and detergents. The interfacial surface tension reducing ability of biosurfactants made them to play important role in oil recovery and bioremediation of heavy crude oil.

Glycolipid, Lipopeptides and lipoproteins and Fatty acids, phospholipids and neutral lipids are common microbial biosurfactants.

The global Microbial Biosurfactants market size is projected to reach US$ 23 million by 2026, from US$ 18 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

The global Microbial Biosurfactants market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microbial Biosurfactants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Europe has the largest microbial biosurfactants production in 2015 with 42.65% production market share; Followed by USA and China, which occupied 18.49% and 13.86% production market share. Europe consumed 37.35% of the global total microbial biosurfactants output in 2015; Followed by North America and China in 16.89% and 12.27%.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Microbial Biosurfactants market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Microbial Biosurfactants market are

AkzoNobel

BASF

Innospec

CLARIANT

Stepan

SEPPIC

Daqing WOTAISI

Jeneil

Rhamnolipid

Natsurfact

Evonik

Segment by Type

Rhamnolipids

Sophorolipids

Mannosylerythritol Lipids (MEL)

Others

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Detergent

Oil Industry

Other Application

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Microbial Biosurfactants market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Microbial Biosurfactants market.

• The market share of the global Microbial Biosurfactants market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Microbial Biosurfactants market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Microbial Biosurfactants market.

