https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-indium-sales-market-report-2020

Indium is a post-transition metallic element that is rare in Earth’s crust. It has no obvious role in biological processes, but is of considerable industrial importance. The main source of indium is zinc concentrates (indium containing 0.0001 ~ 0.1%), recovered as a byproduct in the smelting of zinc ore and tin smelting process. Indium is mainly used for production of indium tin oxide (ITO), alloys and solders. Another important use of indium was for III-V semiconductor materials for light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and laser diodes. Some manufactures also extract indium from the waste electronic materials (ITO).

The global Indium market size is projected to reach US$ 589.3 million by 2026, from US$ 465.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

The global Indium market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Indium market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The top five manufacturers which are Dowa，Asahi Holdings，Korea Zinc，China Germanium，Teck held 43% of the market, in terms of Indium revenue in 2018.

Based on region, the global Indium market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Korea Zinc

Dowa

Asahi Holdings

Teck

Umicore

Nyrstar

YoungPoong

PPM Pure Metals GmbH

Doe Run

China Germanium

Guangxi Debang

Zhuzhou Smelter Group

Huludao Zinc Industry

China Tin Group

GreenNovo

Yuguang Gold and Lead

Zhuzhou Keneng

Primary Indium

Secondary Indium

In 2018, primary indium accounts for about 45.5% production share.

ITO

Semiconductor

Solder and Alloys

Other

The ITO holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 71% of the market share.

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Indium market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Indium market.

• The market share of the global Indium market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Indium market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Indium market.

