Global Glass Fiber Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global Glass Fiber Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Glass Fiber Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Report Overview:
Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass.
The global Glass Fiber market size is projected to reach US$ 10540 million by 2026, from US$ 8326.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.
The global Glass Fiber market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Fiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The global Glass Fiber industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC and Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma). At present, Owens Corning is the world leader, holding 26.01% sales market share in 2017.
Geographical Analysis:
Based on region, the global Glass Fiber market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.
Key Players:
The major players that are operating in the global Glass Fiber market are
Owens Corning
Jushi Group
Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
CPIC
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
PPG Industries
Nippon Electric Glass
Johns Mansville
Nittobo
Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
Binani-3B
Sichuan Weibo
Jiangsu Jiuding
Lanxess
Changzhou Tianma
Ahlstrom
Segment by Type
General-Purpose Glass Fibers
Special-Purpose Glass Fibers
Segment by Application
Construction
Transportation
Industrial
Consumer
Wind Power
Others
Competitive Landscape:
Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Glass Fiber market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.
The report covers the following objectives:
• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Glass Fiber market.
• The market share of the global Glass Fiber market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Glass Fiber market.
• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Glass Fiber market.
