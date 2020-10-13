Global and China Water Treatment Agent Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Water Treatment Agent market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Water Treatment Agent market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Water Treatment Agent market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Water Treatment Agent market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Treatment Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Water Treatment Agent market is segmented into
Coagulants & Flocculants
Corrosion Inhibitors
Scale Inhibitors
Biocides & Disinfectants
Chelating Agents
Anti-foaming Agents
PH Adjusters & Stabilizers
Others
Segment by Application, the Water Treatment Agent market is segmented into
Municipal
Power
Oil & Gas
Mining
Chemical
Food & Beverage
Pulp & Paper
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Water Treatment Agent market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Water Treatment Agent market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Water Treatment Agent Market Share Analysis
Water Treatment Agent market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Water Treatment Agent business, the date to enter into the Water Treatment Agent market, Water Treatment Agent product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
BASF SE
Ecolab Inc.
Kemira OYJ
Solenis LLC
Akzo Nobel N.V.
GE(Baker Hughes)
Lonza
DOW Chemical Company
Snf Floerger
Suez S.A.
