Global and China Ceramics Additive Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In recent years, various additive manufacturing (AM) technologies that are capable of processing ceramic materials have been demonstrated. On one hand, many of the AM ceramic technologies have demonstrated geometry freedom capability and broad range of material flexibility. In some of the ceramic AM processes the part accuracies have also been favorably demonstrated. On the other hand, when reviewing the requirements of ceramic structures from applications perspective, there still appears to exist a misalignment between the demonstrated capability of ceramic AM and the required performance.

Ceramics Additive market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application.

Segment by Type, the Ceramics Additive market is segmented into

Stereolithography

Binder Jetting and CIM

Material Extrusion (MEAM)

Segment by Application, the Ceramics Additive market is segmented into

Stereolithography

Electronics and Optics

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Rail

Maritime and Energy

Biomedical and Dental

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Ceramics Additive market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Ceramics Additive market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Ceramics Additive Market Share Analysis

Ceramics Additive market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Ceramics Additive business, the date to enter into the Ceramics Additive market, Ceramics Additive product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

3D Ceram Sinto

Admatec

HP

Kwambio

Nanoe

Tethon 3D

Lithoz

Prodways

3D Systems

voxeljet

ExOne

Johnson Matthey

XJet

