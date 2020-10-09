Global and China Grid-Interactive Water Heater Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Grid-Interactive Water Heater market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Grid-Interactive Water Heater market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Electric water heaters having two-way control capabilities with the grid are known as grid interactive water heaters (GIWHs). Energy storage in a GIWH proves to be economical, as its function is similar to a battery energy storage system, but at a much lesser cost. Typically, water usage in the residential sector, which holds the maximum share in the global GIWH market, is higher during mornings and evenings. As GIWH allows water to be heated as and when surplus power is available from the grid, it provides flexibility to the electric supply system and ensures cost savings. In addition, these heaters are a cost-efficient option even at the consumer end, as they pay for the surplus load rate, which is generally cheaper than the normal price. The global GIWH market is segmented based on end-user and geography. The key end-users identified in the report are residential and non-residential segments. The following exhibit represents the current market scenario and future projections of GIWH in each end-user segment.
Owing to the rising population and the economic growth, the demand for energy will highly increase. Emerging economies such as China, need high energy due to their rapid industrilization. Technavio’s market research report has identified growth in energy consumption as one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of the grid-interactive water heater market in the coming years. With the high energy requirement more renewable energy sources are coming online is bound to significant impact on the consistency of the electricity. Increased consumption of electricity will lead more renewable power to come online which will increase the load of the grid and GIWH provides demand-side flexibility which stabilizes the grid. Owing to the increased consumption of energy, the grid-interactive water heater (GIWH) will witness growth.
Segment by Type, the Grid-Interactive Water Heater market is segmented into
80 Gallon Capacities
100 Gallon Capacities
119 Gallon Capacities
Others
Segment by Application, the Grid-Interactive Water Heater market is segmented into
Residential
Non-Residential
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Grid-Interactive Water Heater market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Grid-Interactive Water Heater market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The major vendors covered:
Steffes
Vaughn Thermal
Great River Energy
HTP (Everlast)
…
