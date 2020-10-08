In this report, the Global Wave Soldering Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Wave Soldering Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-wave-soldering-machine-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026

Global Wave Soldering Machine key players include ITW EAE, Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Co., Ltd., Kurtz Holding GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG, TAMURA Corporation and SEHO, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 48 percent in 2019. Base on the application, the consumer electrics are the largest application, have a share over 40%. In terms of product type, the compact wave soldering machine is the largest segment, occupies for a share about 60% in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wave Soldering Machine Market

The global Wave Soldering Machine market size is projected to reach US$ 215.1 million by 2026, from US$ 194.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Wave Soldering Machine Scope and Segment

Wave Soldering Machine market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wave Soldering Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ITW EAE

Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.

Kurtz Holding GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG

TAMURA Corporation

SEHO

Unisplendour Suneast Technology (Shenzhen) Co.,Ltd

Shenzhen Jaguar Automation Equipment Co., Ltd

Shenzhen ETA

Zhongshan Xinhe Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd

Grandseed Technology

Beijing Torch

Wave Soldering Machine Breakdown Data by Type

Compact Wave Soldering Machine

Medium & Large Wave Soldering Machine

Wave Soldering Machine Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Telecommunication Equipment

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Wave Soldering Machine market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Wave Soldering Machine market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Wave Soldering Machine Market Share Analysis

