Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global SMT Inspection Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global SMT Inspection Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

SMT inspection equipment is several inspection equipment that mainly be used in SMT application and mainly includes AOI, SPI and AXI inspection equipment.

Koh Young is the leader of SMT inspection equipment market. It held 24.77% market share in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market

The global SMT Inspection Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 1057.6 million by 2026, from US$ 784.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

Global SMT Inspection Equipment Scope and Segment

SMT Inspection Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SMT Inspection Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Koh Young

Viscom AG

Mirtec

Test Research (TRI)

Parmi

SAKI Corporation

Pemtron

ViTrox

Omron

Yamaha

Nordson

Jutze Intelligence Tech

CyberOptics

Mycronic

CKD Corporation

GOPEL Electronic

Aleader

Mek (Marantz Electronics)

Machine Vision Products(MVP)

ZhenHuaXing Technology

Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment

Shanghai Holly

Sinic-Tek Vision Technology

SMT Inspection Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

AOI

SPI

AXI

AOI is the most used type in 2019, with about 56.33% sales share, in terms of volume.

SMT Inspection Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications Equipment

Automotive

LED/Display

Medical Devices

Aerospace

Military/Defense

Demand of consumer electronics occupied most of sales share of about 27.52% in 2019, in terms of volume. Telecommunications Equipment segment held about 21.95%, ranking the second.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The SMT Inspection Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the SMT Inspection Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, China Taiwan and Southeast Asia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and SMT Inspection Equipment Market Share Analysis

