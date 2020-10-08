Global Laser Welding Machines Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Laser Welding Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Laser Welding Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Laser welding is a joining process for metals. Like all welding and joining processes, laser welding exerts heat at specific points. In laser welding, two components are joined together. For this purpose, both sides of the abutting material are melted.

The leading manufactures mainly are Trumpf , Han’s Laser , Coherent, Emerson Electric Company, United Winners Laser, AMADA GROUP, LaserStar Technologies, HGTECH, IPG Photonics, Chutian Laser, Jenoptik AG, etc. Trumpf is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 16% in 2019. Geographically, the global Laser Welding Machines production market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan and others. The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 20% % in 2019. There are mainly three-type product of Laser Welding Machines market: Fiber Laser Welding Machine，Solid-State Laser Welding Machine and CO2 Laser Welding Machine. In 2020, Fiber Laser Welding Machine accounted for a major share of nearly 50% the global Laser Welding Machines market.

The global Laser Welding Machines market size is projected to reach US$ 2142.2 million by 2026, from US$ 1156.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2021-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Trumpf

Han’s Laser

Coherent

Emerson Electric Company

United Winners Laser

AMADA GROUP

LaserStar Technologies

HGTECH

IPG Photonics

Chutian Laser

Jenoptik

Laser Welding Machines Breakdown Data by Type

Fiber Laser Welding Machine

Solid-State Laser Welding Machine

CO2 Laser Welding Machine

Laser Welding Machines Breakdown Data by Application

Automobile

Medical

Electronics

Tool and Mold-making

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Laser Welding Machines market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Laser Welding Machines market report are North America, Europe, Japan and China. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

