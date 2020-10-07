Global and Japan Pipes Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Pipes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Pipes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Competitive pipes are manufactured using several materials out of which steel is the most preferred, owing to its inherent properties such as tensile strength, compressive strength, durability, and anti-rust properties.A rapidly increasing demand for steel pipes from end-use industries such as the oil & gas industry especially for applications such as exploration, drilling, and transportation is expected to bolster market growth to a great extent. The other segments by material type namely copper, concrete, aluminum, ductile iron.

While the other segments are nowhere close to steel in terms of market share and volume consumption, concrete stands out next in line to steel as the preferred material for the manufacturing of competitive pipes. The concrete segment in the global competitive pipes market is anticipated to witness steady revenue growth throughout the forecast period.Revenue growth of the concrete segment can be attributed to rising demand from the water and waste water management system. Increasing government investments for infrastructure development is another factor that is anticipated to drive the demand for concrete pipes during the forecast period.

The global Pipes market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Pipes market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pipes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Pipes market is segmented into

Steel

Copper

Concrete

Aluminum

Ductile Iron

Clay

Segment by Application, the Pipes market is segmented into

Building And Construction

Oil And Gas

Water Use And Withdrawal

Agriculture

Chemicals

Electrical And Telecommunications

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Pipes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Pipes market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Pipes Market Share Analysis

Pipes market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Pipes business, the date to enter into the Pipes market, Pipes product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Tenaris

Vallourec

Welspun

Georg Fischer

GERDAU

JFE Holdings

ThyssenKrupp

Novolipetsk Steel

ArcelorMittal

Tata Steel

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation(NSSMC)

Pohang Iron and Steel

JSW Steel

Atkore International

China Steel

Advanced Drainage System

Essar Steel

Contech Engineered Solutions

Can Clay

