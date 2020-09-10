CHIEFS VS TEXANS NFL LIVE REDDIT STREAMS FREE ONLINE GAME

The fans of American Football can finally heave a sigh of relief as the official football season kicks off tonight. The defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs will play host to the Houston Texans in the season opener which is promising a lot of thrill. With the regular football season upon us, the fans are finally rejoicing at some positive to shed their coronavirus woes away.

Chiefs vs Texans live stream Reddit

Date: Thursday, September 10 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

TV: NBC | Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

Ready to watch the Chiefs vs Texans game through Reddit, We have a complete channel guide for you. NFL game pass users can watch the game live through the official website of the NFL. Let’s check out the full streaming list below.

Reddit is a social media site that provides live-action coverage of sports and entertainment events when any of its users upload the same from their account. You just need to create an account on Reddit and wait for the opportune moment when you find a subreddit. It will allow you to get access to a viable link put up by any of the users, that is live-streaming the Texans vs Chiefs game. Be careful of pirated links and illegal streams that try to get your credit card information.

NFL 2020 Chiefs vs Texans match live in the UK?

The sky is the premier network in the UK, which broadcasts the NFL fixtures parallelly in its Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels in HD. The platform called Sky Go also screens the games. Sky Sports NFL will screen over 100 games in the 2020 season along with NFL Redzone.

An existing subscriber of Sky will be able to add all the sports channels to his existing package at 39 GBP per month. An ardent fan of the NFL who does not want to get distracted by other games might opt for a daily, weekly or monthly Sky Sports pass from Now TV, priced at 9.99 GBP, 14.99 GBP, and 33.99 GBP respectively.

The Game Pass app is an easy-to-use application service that is easily downloadable on your Android or iOS device, Google Chromecast, Xbox One, Apple TV, PS4, etc.

watch the NFL 2020 season opener in the US?

NFL fans who reside in the US have a myriad of options to view the season in great detail. The NFL has spread its live broadcasting rights across multiple sports platforms like ESPN, CBS, Fox, NBC, NFL Redzone, and NFL Network. The NFL has also decided to broadcast a selection of 11 games on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch for the NFL fans in the US.

Cord cutters are always at an advantage while watching any kind of live sports broadcast. In this case, also, cutting the cord would be the wisest thing to do if one plans to watch the season opener as well as every other match of the NFL season in great detail.

The NFL Game Pass is the ideal choice for cord-cutters, who can obtain a great deal at just $99 for the entire 2020 season. The Stateside NFL Game Pass only allows the replays of every game and therefore an International NFL Game Pass at $180 is the best deal to get live coverage of the premier sporting action.

Going for a live TV streaming service will also allow the US fans to catch uninterrupted sporting action including the season opener between the Chiefs and the Texans.

FuboTV

Unarguably the best TV streaming service for NFL, it includes every NFL channel in its Family Plan namely ESPN, NBC, CBS, NFL Network, Fox for just $60 per month. An extra $11 per month will fetch the viewers the additional service of the NFL Redzone as well as a part of the Sports Plus plan. A new subscriber of FuboTV gets to try out the various packages on offer for a 7-day free trial period.

Sling TV

The Orange and the Blue packages of the Sling TV is the most affordable means of watching the NFL, at just $ 45 per month. It includes Fox, ESPN, NBC but does not give access to CBS, NFL Network, and NFL Redzone. But the Sling TV packages are discounted for the first month of subscription.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV allows the most prolific services to sports fans worldwide. You can get live coverage of the NFL games that are available only through NBC, CBS, ESPN, and Fox at just $ 65 monthly. YouTube TV services are available across several US cities.

Hulu TV

Hulu TV offers access to NBC, Fox, ESPN, and CBS at just $ 55 per month. NFL Network and NFL Red zone are not covered under the services of Hulu TV.