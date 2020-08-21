Mynaa Tech Services Relocates to New Office to mark Progressive Beginnings

Gurugram, August 21st – Mynaa Tech Services Pvt Ltd, a digital technology and IoT company announced that it has moved its office within Gurugram. While the previous head office of the company was in Udyog Vihar Phase 5, it has now moved to South City 1 which is also closer to the company’s registered office. The move to relocate came as the company re-opened for its employees post the lockdown. With work from home in progress, the company decided to move closer to its major chunk of employees thus ensuring everyone is able to work peacefully.

Mynaa Tech Services Pvt Ltd offers a plethora of services in the field of logistics, ecommerce and digital marketing. While its primary logistics brands include carbikemovers.com and Householdpackers.com, its e-commerce foray is in the form of a gifting website called Indiagift.in. The company is founded by couple entrepreneurs Rupal and Mohit Bansal, both of whom have several ventures to their name in the digital space. While Rupal is a digital marketing and e-commerce specialist, Mohit is a serial Edu-entrepreneur. Mohit has another primary venture in the edutainment space called ichamp.

Mynaa Tech services continued to work in complete harmony during the lockdown but the company has come back with a bang post re-opening. The businesses of the company including the logistics business are fully functional. Carbikemovers and Householdpackers.com connect the packers and movers with customers across the country. Post the lockdown, the company also announced several packages to boost the moving industry and onboard the best car transport companies of Delhi NCR. The logistics industry has sprung to action and the numbers across the industry have improved many folds post the lockdown.

The gifting arm of the company, https://www.indiagift.in continues to establish its might as a big player in the e-gifting space. With the opening of the lockdown, the website first focused on the menta conditioning of its customers and ensuring all safety and security of deliveries. The website delivers cakes, flowers, birthday gifts to more than 1000 towns in India.