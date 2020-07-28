Global Oil-Free Compressor Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Oil-Free Compressor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Oil-Free Compressor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An oil-free compressor is only one of several types of compressors available. It works the same way as a standard air compressor, and may even look very similar on the outside; internally, however, it contains special seals designed to keep the crucial lubricating oil away from the compressed air. The moving parts inside the compressor require lubrication to reduce the friction. Lubrication is essential in adequate amounts, regardless of the type of compressor, in order to prevent failure of the parts. The term oil-free refers to the air that the compressor produces, not the machine itself.

Oil Free Air Compressors are air compressors specifically developed for applications where air quality is essential for end-product and production processes. Industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, electronics and textiles cannot risk any chance of oil contamination in their processes. Therefore, it is essential that the compressed air is 100% oil-free. The standard is ISO 8573-1 (2010) certification, in which Class Zero represents the highest air purity. It is the only way to ensure oil-free air for critical processes and with it peace of mind. Outstanding reliability, low maintenance and operating costs make oil-free compressors a sound investment.

Based on technologies, oil free air compressors can be segmented into dry type oil-free and water flooded oil free air compressors. Based on installed motor power, operating power for most oil free air compressors are below 100 HP, with about 82% market share In 2018, based on market sales volume.

At present, the major manufacturers of Oil Free Air Compressors are Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Sullair, KAESER, Gardner Denver, Fusheng, Hitachi, Kobelco, Boge, etc. The top five of them is holding about 77.11% sales market share In 2018. The principal methods of competition in these markets relate to price, quality, delivery, service and support, technology and innovation.Market players are emphasizing more on product development and product differentiation to acquire competitive advantage, while small players are emphasizing more on the price competition.

Global giant manufactures headquarters mainly distributed in Europe, Japan, China, and USA. The manufacturers in Europe and USA have long histories and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Atlas Copco and Ingersoll Rand have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Japan, Kobelco and Hitachi have become as global leaders. The production centers for leading players are moving to developing countries such as China for their low manufacture cost and developing consumer groups.

Key consumption markets locate at developed countries. North America takes the biggest consumption market share of 27.02% In 2018, followed by Europe with 24.83%. China and Japan are also playing an important roles in global consumption market, with market share of 22.23% and 11.15% In 2018 respectively.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position. Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business.

In 2019, the global Oil-Free Compressor market size was US$ 560 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Oil-Free Compressor market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Oil-Free Compressor industry.

The research report studies the Oil-Free Compressor market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market.

Global Oil-Free Compressor market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Oil-Free Compressor market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Oil-Free Compressor market: Segment Analysis

The global Oil-Free Compressor market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Oil-Free Compressor market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Oil-Free Compressor market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Below 50 HP

50-100 HP

Above 100

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food & Beverage

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Oil & Gas

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Oil-Free Compressor market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Oil-Free Compressor key manufacturers in this market include:

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

Sullair

KAESER

Gardner Denver

Fusheng

Kobelco

General Electric

Aerzen

Mitsui

Hitachi

Anest Iwata

Nanjing Compressor

