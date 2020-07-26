Global Vibration Monitoring Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global Vibration Monitoring Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Vibration Monitoring Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Vibration Monitoring Equipment market. Vibration monitoring equipment is special equipment which can record and store the mechanical vibration and shock signal. It is typically defined as a means of preventing catastrophic failure in critical rotating machinery – such as power generation plant, larger pumps and main arterial conveying systems – and providing the data needed to accurately determine the optimal schedule for maintenance activities on this plant.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Vibration Monitoring market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Vibration Monitoring industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Vibration Monitoring YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 2381.8 million in 2019. The market size of Vibration Monitoring will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

For the major players of Vibration Monitoring, SKF maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019, followed by GE, SHINKAWA Electric, Rockwell Automation and Siemens. The Top 5 players accounted for 55.41% of the Global Vibration Monitoring revenue market share in 2019.

Based on region, the global Vibration Monitoring market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

The major players that are operating in the global Vibration Monitoring market are

SKF

GE

SHINKAWA Electric

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Schaeffler AG

Emerson

Honeywell

National Instruments

Meggitt

SPM Instrument

Fluke

RION

Expert

Instantel

Bruel & Kjaer

Donghua

Online Vibration Monitoring

Offline Vibration Monitoring

On the basis of product type, the Online Vibration Monitoring segment is projected to account for the largest revenue market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 86.48% share in 2019 in terms of revenue market.

General Industry

Oil & Gas

Vehicle

Power Industry

Others

In the applications, General Industry was estimated to account for the highest market share of 30.51% in 2019.

