Global Flexible Spinal Implants Market Is Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 13.1% From 2020 to 2027

Flexible spinal implants are being widely employed by surgeons across the globe owing to its ability to correct deformities, strengthening and improving the flexibility and stability of spine movement, etc.

In the present scenario, cervical are reigning the clinical applications segment for the flexible spinal implants market. Rising prevalence of cervical disc herniation due to severe spinal injury associated with traumatic accidents primarily drives the market growth. According to the latest statistics presented by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), it is estimated that approximately after every 3 seconds an osteoporotic fracture is reported throughout the globe, additionally, it is further recorded that 75% of the spine and hip fracture occurs in the elderly population aged 65 years and above. Lumbar will be registering comfortable market growth during the forecast period on account of the significant increase in the number of young athletes suffering from mid and lower back trauma occurring due to physical and sports activities related to gymnasium and weightlifting throughout the globe.

Browse the full report Flexible Spinal Implants Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/flexible-spinal-implants-market

Hospitals & clinics are presently leading the end-user segment for the flexible spinal implants market. The constant rise in the number of inpatients accidents in the emergency units of hospitals due to traumatic injuries inflicted on victims due to occupational hazards in the developing regions and car accidents in the developed region determines the market growth. Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to register excellent market growth in the near future on account of the proactive government initiatives adopted by the government healthcare agencies to promote ambulatory surgical centers to reduce the healthcare cost and burden associated with inpatients treatment in primary health care centers across the globe.

North America is currently dominating the geography segment for the flexible spinal implants market. The growing incidence of osteoporotic spinal degeneration in the elderly population primarily drives the flexible spinal implants market growth in the region. Affordable reimbursement scenario and existence of key players such as Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Plc., Abbott Spine, Inc., etc. further consolidates the market growth in the region. Europe is placed in the 2nd position in the regional segment on account of the growing incidence of traumatic accidents due to vehicle collisions in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for the flexible spinal implants market. Significant rise in the number of spinal injuries associated with sports activities such as gymnastics and weightlifting and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical spinal procedures together propel the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Medical device manufacturers actively engaged in the production of flexible spinal implants are Medtronic, Plc., Abbott Spine, Inc., RTI Surgical, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG., Orthofix International N.V., NuVasive, Inc., Paradigm Spine, LLC., and Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of osteoporosis among the elderly population worldwide

Technological advancement in the flexible spine implants and increasing public health awareness regarding its benefit in restoring spinal flexibility accentuates the market growth

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures further propels the market growth

About Atlantic Market Research

Atlantic Market Research is the largest provider of market research and consulting services.

Research and consulting services of Atlantic Market Research help businesses across the globe navigate the challenges in a rapidly growing marketplace with confidence. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver sufficient insights that drive sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Trevor Wilson

Atlantic Market Research

911 Central Ave #268

Albany, NY 12206, USA

Website: https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com

Email: sales@atlanticmarketresearch.com