Global Collagen Sponge Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027

Collagen sponge is generally formed by the freeze-drying process of aqueous collagen solution which is then subsequently sublimated by vacuum at low temperature. It is a highly porous and interconnected substance that is useful in the absorption of wound exudates, cell proliferation, optimum oxygen supply, enhance blood compatibility, etc. It is imperative to understand that the rate of resorption and antigenicity can be controlled by the crosslinking of the collagenous framework.

Wound dressing material is spearheading the application segment for the collagen sponge market. As per the latest statistics provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence rate associated with acute wounds is 10.55 per 1000 people worldwide. Bone and cartilage repair will be showcasing exemplary market growth in the near future owing to the rising prevalence of osteoporosis in the elderly population across the globe and the growing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders among athletes competing in combat sports. As per the latest information provided by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), approximately 8.9 million fractures are occurring annually, which is equivalent to fracture per 3 seconds throughout the globe.

Browse the full report Collagen Sponge Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/collagen-sponge-market

Hospitals and clinics are presently dominating the end-user segment for the collagen sponge market. Proactive government initiatives to provide optimum healthcare facilities to its citizens across the globe steers the market growth. Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to be growing at a rampant pace during the forecast period chiefly due to its ability to treat patients suffering with joint disorders and severe traumatic accidents in the far-flung remote areas.

North America is presently dominating the geography segment for the collagen sponge market. The growing incidence of bone and cartilage damage associated with osteoporosis primarily determines the collagen sponge market growth in the region. As per the latest information provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 10 million Americans are suffering from osteoporosis. Domicile of key players such as Becton Dickinson & Company, Medline, Inc., Integra Life Sciences, etc., further accentuates the market growth in the region. Europe is placed in the 2nd position in the regional segment for the collagen sponge market owing to the nurturing regulatory environment provided by the European Medical Agency (EMA), regarding the sale and distribution of collagen sponge in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for the collagen sponge market owing to the constant rise in the geriatric population suffering from osteoporosis associated with bone and cartilage damage and increasing the medical tourism industry pertaining to orthopedic surgery in the Asia Pacific region.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers engaged in the production of collagen sponge are Becton Dickinson & Company., Medline, Inc., Integra Life Sciences., Guangzhou Trauer Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Cologenesis Healthcare., Aegis Lifesciences., Koken., Cosmo Bio Co., Ltd., Wuxi Biot Biology Technology Co., Ltd., and RESORBA Medical GmbH.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of traumatic wounds worldwide

Growing incidence of osteoporosis among elderly population causing bone and cartilage damage across the globe

Affordable reimbursement scenario for the medicinal use of collagen sponge further propels the market growth

