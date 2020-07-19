Global Presbyopia Correction Devices Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027

Presbyopia is considered as the gradual loss of the eye vision which occurs due to the gradual aging process, which becomes first noticeable during the mid-’40s in human beings. It is defined as the long-sightedness which occurs due to the loss of the elasticity of the eye lens.

Corneal inlays are currently reigning the product type segment for the presbyopia correction devices market. The biomaterials employed in the manufacturing of corneal inlays have been subjected to the constant change in the last 60 years in order to match biocompatibility with the eye anatomy and ability to provided desired vision accommodation. Biomedical engineers are working assiduously to impart ergonomic features to the corneal inlays such as decreased thickness, more biocompatibility, presence of multiple holes which allows the passage of nutrients and optimization of the depth while implanting in the eyes. Scleral implants will be garnering appreciable market growth throughout the forecast period majorly due to its excellent ergonomic features such as implanted in the eyes it increases the space around the ciliary muscles which reduces the crowding of the muscles and increases the ciliary muscle functions to obtain the resultant vision accommodation.

Hospitals & clinics are spearheading the end-user segment for the presbyopia correction devices market. Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures has resulted in the increasing number of vision impairment patients visiting the primary healthcare centers across the globe to receive treatment. Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to register exemplary market performance in the near future owing to the strong investment and funding provided by a non-governmental organization (NGO) for catering medical services to patients suffering from vision disorders residing in the remote locations.

North America is presently leading the geography segment for the presbyopia correction devices market. The rising prevalence of vision complications primarily drives the presbyopia correction devices market growth in the region. As per the latest statistics provided by the American Optometric Association (AOA), approximately 12 million people in the United States above 40 years suffer from visual impairment. Additionally, the supportive regulatory environment provided by the USFDA further propels the market growth. Europe is considered as the second-largest regional segment for presbyopia correction devices on account of the presence of key players such as Carl Zeiss Meditec AG., Rowiak GmbH., Refocus, etc. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for presbyopia correction devices owing to the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and a constant rise in the geriatric population suffering from vision impairment in the Asia Pacific region.

Medical device manufacturers actively engaged in the production of presbyopia correction devices are AcuFocus, Inc., Refocus., Avedro, Inc., Nidek Co., Ltd., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG., Lensar (PDL Biopharma), Rowiak GmbH, CV Laser Pty Ltd., Visioneering Technologies, Inc., and Presbia.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of vision impairment worldwide

Technological advancement in the presbyopia correction devices and supportive regulatory environment provided for its sale and distribution across the globe

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures further propels the market growth

