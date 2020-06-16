COVID-19 Impact on Orthopedic Implant Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Orthopedic Implant market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Orthopedic Implant market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An orthopedic implant is a medical device manufactured to replace a missing joint or bone or to support a damaged bone. The medical implant is mainly fabricated using stainless steel and titanium alloys for strength and the plastic coating that is done on it acts as an artificial cartilage. Internal fixation is an operation in orthopedics that involves the surgical implementation of implants for the purpose of repairing a bone. Among the most common types of medical implants are the pins, rods, screws and plates used to anchor fractured bones while they heal.

Medical innovation and an aging demographic are two key factors behind the growth in the orthopedic implantsector. A rising elderly population is resulting in stronger demand for procedures such as hip and knee replacements. Obesity and a lack of exercise are also key lifestyle factors contributing to a higher rate of conditions such as osteoarthritis and degenerative bone disease. Demand is also strong for trauma-related devices such as spinal implants for those involved in road collisions and sporting accidents. Around 1.35 million children attend a hospital emergency department each year in the United States due to a sport-related injury.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Depuy Synthes, Globus Medical, NuVasive, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Medtronic, The Orthopedic Implant Company, Wright Medical, Flexicare Medical, Aesculap Implant Systems, BioTek Instruments, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Spinal Implants

Dental Implants

Trauma & Craniomaxillofacial Implants

Reconstructive Joint Implants

Orthobiologics

Based on the Application:

Neck Fracture

Spine Fracture

Hip Replacement

Shoulder Replacement

