COVID-19 Impact on Cataract Devices Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Cataract Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Cataract Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cataract Surgery is the removal of the eye’s clouded natural lens, and replacing it with an artificial lens that helps restore vision to the eye. Without removing the cataract surgically, most patients with cataracts suffered with the blurred vision, if not complete blindness. Surgically removing the cataract is the only way to restore vision and see the world clearly once again. The cataract operation is normally an outpatient procedure, and most patients are discharged immediately after the cataract surgery.

Increase in incidences of diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. In addition, the growth in geriatric population also boosts the growth of the market as geriatric population is more prone to cataract ailments. However, dearth of skilled professionals restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, government and non-profit organizations introduce programs to reduce the burden of cataract-related diseases globally, which create lucrative opportunities for key market players.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Cataract Devices. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Cataract Devices was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Cataract Devices is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Major competitors identified in this market include Johnson & Johnson, Bausch and Lomb, HOYA, Allergan, Aurolab, Carl Zeiss Meditec, HumanOptics, Nidek, OPHTEC, Rayner Intraocular Lenses, STAAR Surgical, Topcon, Bausch Health, etc.

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

IOLs

OVDs

Phacoemulsification Devices

Femtosecond Lasers

Ophthalmology Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

