COVID-19 Impact on Cardiac Monitoring Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Cardiac monitoring generally refers to continuous or intermittent monitoring of heart activity, generally by electrocardiography, with assessment of the patient’s condition relative to their cardiac rhythm. It is different from hemodynamic monitoring, which monitors the pressure and flow of blood within the cardiovascular system. The two may be performed simultaneously on critical heart patients. Cardiac monitoring with a small device worn by an ambulatory patient is known as ambulatory electrocardiography. Transmitting data from a monitor to a distant monitoring station is known as telemetry or biotelemetry.

Cardiovascular diseases have become one of the primary reasons for mortality and are becoming a major concern in most parts of the world. Coronary heart disease (CHD) is the most common type of heart disease, with a death toll of more than 370,000 people annually. The American Heart Association (AHA) reports cardiovascular disease to be the leading global cause of death, accounting for 17.3 million deaths per year, a number that is expected to grow to more than 23.6 million by 2030. The Heart Foundation also states that CVD is a major cause of death in Australia, with 45,053 deaths attributed to CVD in the country, in 2014. The other factors boosting the growth of the market studied are – technological advancements, patient awareness, and the increasing number of unmet medical needs in developing and underdeveloped countries.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Abbott, GE Healthcare, Hill-Rom, Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices

Implantable Loop Recorder (ILRs)

Cardiac Event Monitors

Cardiac Output Monitoring (COM) Devices

Based on the Application:

Home and Ambulatory

Hospital

