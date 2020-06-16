COVID-19 Impact on Cardiac Ablation Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Cardiac Ablation market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Cardiac Ablation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cath labs or cardiac catheterization laboratories in hospitals conduct both diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. These laboratories are used to conduct normal procedures such as the monitoring of blood flow and heart pressure. Advances in catheterization technology such as robot-assisted catheterization for cardiac catheterization have advanced the digital imaging system. One driver in market is growing focus on clinical trials. Vendors are using advanced technologies to develop innovative ablation catheters. They invest in R&D to develop cost-effective and efficient devices and lower manufacturing costs. Many of these devices are awaiting approval across different countries.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the rise in the adoption of minimally invasive procedures with improved medical imaging. Medical facilities across the world are shifting toward minimally invasive procedures, which involve the use of radiotherapy and imaging technologies and expand the treatment options for cardiac diseases such as atrial fibrillation. Through imaging, the anatomy of the heart can be studied, which helps the physician diagnose and conduct cardiac ablation procedure. For instance, fluoroscopy imaging is used for most of the complex atrial fibrillation procedures; fluoroscopy imaging modality is used to guide the catheter and improve the surgical outcome. These advantages of medical imaging are expected to propel growth in the global cardiac ablation market during the forecast period.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Abbott, AblaCor, Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics, AngioDynamics, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Irreversible Electroporation

HIFU

MRgFUS

Based on the Application:

Cardiac Arrhythmia

Atrial Fibrillation

Tachycardia

Open Surgery

