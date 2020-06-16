COVID-19 Impact on Capnography Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Capnography market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Capnography market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Capnography is the monitoring of partial pressure or concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) in respiratory gases, and is an integral part of anesthesia and respiratory critical care. Capnography provides information about the CO2 production, alveolar ventilation, and elimination of CO2 from anesthesia circuits and also shows respiratory patterns on a monitor. This is a quick and reliable method to detect acute or life-threatening conditions such as ventilator failure, malposition of tracheal tubes, defective breathing circuits, and circulatory failure in both intubated and non-intubated individuals.

Growth in the prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing surgeries, and a rise in geriatric population drive the growth of the capnography market. Furthermore, extended utility of capnography in emergency rooms, endoscopic suites, onsite emergency, trauma fields, and X-ray rooms have fuelled the growth of the market. A rise in disposable income and increase in investments in healthcare by governments & private organizations are anticipated to propel the market growth.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Masimo, Medtronic, Philips, Smith’s Medical, Hill-Rom, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Main-Stream Capnographs

Side-Stream Capnographs

Micro-Stream Capnographs

Capnography Disposables

Based on the Application:

Procedural Sedation

Pain Management

Emergency Medicine

Critical Care

General Floor

Others

