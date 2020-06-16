COVID-19 Impact on Brain Monitoring Devices Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Brain Monitoring Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Brain Monitoring Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Brain monitoring is a technology including the application of different devices to image or monitor the structure, function or pharmacology of the brain. Brain monitoring techniques are segmented into structural imaging and functional imaging where structural imaging includes the diagnosis of the nervous system in a larger scale for the disorders like tumor, injury by techniques like CT and MRI.

The high incidence of neurological disorders in recent years due to changing lifestyles, rising stress levels, and radical changes in the social environments have cumulatively augmented the demand for brain monitoring devices market. Today, these devices are used for understanding the conditions of patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and brain tumors amongst others. Thus, the increasing number of patients suffering from these conditions are expected to serve as a strong market driver for the global brain monitoring devices market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Brain Monitoring Devices. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Brain Monitoring Devices was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Brain Monitoring Devices is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Compumedics, Medtronic, Natus Medical, NIHON KOHDEN, EMS Biomedical, Integra LifeSciences, Masimo, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

EEG Devices

MEG Devices

TCD Devices

ICP Monitors

Cerebral Oximeters

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Homecare

Research Centers

Neurology Centers

Ambulances

